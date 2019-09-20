International Development News
Development News Edition
Maha: Wadettiwar alleges scam in Solapur-Dhule road work

PTI Mumbai
Updated: 20-09-2019 19:18 IST
Maha: Wadettiwar alleges scam in Solapur-Dhule road work

Senior Maharashtra Congressleader Vijay Wadettiwar on Friday claimed there wereirregularities in land acquisition for the Rs 3000-crorequadrupling of Dhule-Solapur Road

He alleged that area of land acquired for the work wasinflated for more compensation, and said politicians andofficials were involved

"Last month, I wrote to the government seeking a highlevel probe. But there has been no response. Why is governmentunwilling to act? Are those involved in looting the governmentbelonging to the ruling party," Wadettiwar, who is Leader ofOpposition in the state Assembly, asked.

COUNTRY : India
