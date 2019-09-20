Maha: Wadettiwar alleges scam in Solapur-Dhule road work

Senior Maharashtra Congressleader Vijay Wadettiwar on Friday claimed there wereirregularities in land acquisition for the Rs 3000-crorequadrupling of Dhule-Solapur Road

He alleged that area of land acquired for the work wasinflated for more compensation, and said politicians andofficials were involved

"Last month, I wrote to the government seeking a highlevel probe. But there has been no response. Why is governmentunwilling to act? Are those involved in looting the governmentbelonging to the ruling party," Wadettiwar, who is Leader ofOpposition in the state Assembly, asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)