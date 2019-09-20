Five held for illegal possession of gold worth Rs 20 lakh

Five men were arrested for illegal possession of gold worth about Rs 20 lakh in Rajasthan's Churu district on Friday, police said. A car was intercepted in the Dudhwakhara police station area in the early morning. 466 grams of gold was recovered during the search and five persons were arrested, Superintendent of Police, Churu, Tejaswini Gautam said.

They have been identified as Fariyad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Abid Khan, Mubarik and Surendra Sharma, he said. A case has been registered in this regard, Guatam said.

