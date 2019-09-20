Official vehicle of Jammu police chief violates traffic rules, fined

The official vehicle of the Jammu senior superintendent of police violated traffic rules by taking the wrong lane of the road and was fined, official said. Over 1,200 fines worth over Rs 4 lakh were slapped under the new motor vehicles act against vehicles in the past three days for violating traffic rules.

"In order to lead by example in abiding by law, the Jammu district police has started an initiative, where all personnel are sent SMS reminders to follow traffic rules and regulations", official said According to the official, as charity begins at home, Jammu SSP Tajinder Singh got his own official vehicle fined on Friday when the vehicle took the wrong lane of the road.

The public is urged to adopt safe driving practices and to conform to applicable rules and regulations. A minor, who was driving a scooter, was fined Rs 25,000 in Gandhinagar area, the officials said. PTI AB HMB

