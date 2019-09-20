Maliwal receives death threats; writes to Delhi police chief

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Friday wrote to the police chief alleging she and her husband have been receiving death threats following the panel's crackdown on spa and massage parlours in the national capital. She claimed that the prostitution racket running in spas has deep nexus and is being operated by 10 to 12 big wigs in the city.

"My husband Navin Jaihind has yesterday received several threatening messages on his WhatsApp from some spa owners. Further, a threatening call against me and my husband has also been received on the 181 Women Helpline," she said in the letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik. These messages "contain direct threats to kill and assault me and my family", she said in the letter.

"The fact that they have tried to approach my husband instead of approaching me directly reveals their plan to target and intimidate my family," she said. She said she will continue to do her duties "with vigour and passion" and "nothing will deter me from fighting against trafficking and prostitution kingpins".

"I request your good self to take necessary action as per law against these persons who are trying to intimidate me and my family," she said in the letter.

