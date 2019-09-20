Naik calls upon media to remain sensitive towards nat'l security while reporting on armed forces

Union minister Shripad Naik on Friday called upon the media to "remain sensitive" towards the national security while reporting about the developments related to the armed forces. Addressing the valedictory function of the Defence Correspondents' Course (DCC) 2019 here, Minister of State of Defence Naik said the duty of journalists is to encourage the soldiers who discharge their duties in extremely difficult conditions.

He urged the journalists to act as a bridge between the government and the people. "Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Shripad Naik has called upon media to remain sensitive towards the national security while reporting about the developments related to the armed forces," a statement by the Defence Ministry said.

Congratulating the journalists for successfully completing DCC 2019, Naik hoped that the course provided a multi-dimensional perspective that will help them reach out to the people with an objective, in-depth and precise coverage of events and developments related to the armed forces. The Defence Correspondents' Course (DCC), one of the most prestigious courses conducted by DPR, was held from August 26 -- September 19 this year.

Thirty-two journalists drawn from all over the country underwent rigorous training in four modules – the Navy and Coast Guard leg in Mumbai, Air Force leg in Chandigarh and Ambala, the Army leg in Jammu and Kashmir and the MoD leg in Delhi. PR KJ KJ

