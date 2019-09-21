Principal, teacher of Odisha school held after student's death

The headmaster and a teacher of a government-run residential school in Kalahandi district have been arrested for alleged negligence that led to the death of an ailing 10-year-old hostel inmate, police said. The two have been booked under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, they said on Friday.

The incident at Adhamunda Residential School for tribal students took place in July. The deceased, Asis Majhi, was suffering from a high fever at the hostel since July 13, but was allegedly not taken to a doctor or hospital for treatment, a police officer said.

The Class 5 student's grandmother, during a visit to the school on July 17, came to know of his illness and admitted him to the Bhawanipatna Government Hospital, he said. The boy died the same day, police said.

Following this, Majhi's grandfather filed a police complaint, alleging that he died due to negligence on part of the school authorities. The arrests were made after a thorough probe, the officer added.

