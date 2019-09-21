MP: Physiotherapy student among two held for highway robberies

A 23-year-old student of physiotherapy was found to be a part of a gang of highway robbers operating on the national highway (NH) 7 in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday. While the accused, identified as Shubham Khatik (23) and Pawan Burman (21), have been arrested, their accomplice Ankush Burman is on the run.

Khatik, a resident of Bahoriband district in Katni, is studying physiotherapy in Jabalpur while Burman works in a sweet shop. The trio used to rob cash and other valuables from villagers riding cycles and two-wheelers on the highway, said superintendent of police Amit Singh.

"Police received a tip-off about two people travelling on a motorcycle without a registration number on the highway near Sagda village," he said, adding that the duo have confessed to their involvement in at least six cases. These incidents have taken place under the limits of Tilwara, Madhotal, Khitola, Patan, Bedaghat and Panagar police stations, he said.

Police have seized six mobile phones, a laptop, two motorcycles and Rs 7400 cash from them. The accused have been booked under sections 392 (punishment for robbery), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)