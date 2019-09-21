Two bodies found in Munger Sadar Block office

Two bodies were found in the Munger Sadar Block Office premises, a senior police officer said on Saturday. The bodies have been identified as that of Mohammed Asif (25) and Riya alias Twinkle Yadav (25), Superintendent of Police Gaurav Mangla said.

The bodies were found in the Munger Sadar block office premises located under Mufassil police station area on Fridayevening. Asif first shot Twinkle in her head before shooting himself, police said Twinkle is the neice of Munger town RJD MLA Vijay Kumar, the SP said adding that it seems to be the case of "failed love"..

