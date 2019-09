Five people were killed in a road accident near Senthamangalam in Namakkal district on Saturday, police said. The five travelling in a car died on the spot when their vehicle was involved in a collision with a lorry, they said.

The bodies which are to be identified have been retrieved and sent for a postmortem, they said. Further investigation is on, they added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)