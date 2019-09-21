Noted Kannada poet gets award

Noted Kannada poet and story writer Jayath Kaikini has been chosen for the Dr Shivarama Karanth Balavana Award. The decision to present the award to Kaikini was taken at a preparatory meeting on novelist and playwright Karanths birth anniversary celebrations.

The anniversary would be observed on October 10. Dakshina Kannada district-in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary would inaugurate the programme to be presided over by Sanjeeva Matandoor, MLA.

A seminar and cultural programmes would also be held, assistant commissioner H K Krishnamurthy said. Karanths house at Balavana has been renovated at a cost of Rs 30 lakh.

A sum of Rs one crore was sanctioned for the comprehensive development of Balavana and the work has been entrusted to INTACH, Bengaluru, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)