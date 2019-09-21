UP Assembly Speaker led delegation to visit Netherlands to strengthen ties

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit will lead a delegation to the Netherlands on a three-day visit to enhance bilateral ties, a statement said on Saturday. During the visit from September 22 to 24, the Speaker will meet with Pia Dijkstra, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Dutch House of Representatives, attend a presentation on the working of the Dutch Parliament and have a tour of the Dutch Parliament Building Complex (Binnenhof) here, the Embassy of India in the Netherlands said in a statement.

The delegation will also meet Jaap Smit, the King’s Commissioner (Head of the Province) for South Holland. A book 'The Way India Thinks' authored by Dikshit will be released at an event at the Gandhi Centre - the Cultural Centre of the Indian Embassy. The Speaker will also meet and interact with members of the Indian Community during the event.

The visit aims to enhance understanding and establish contacts between legislative bodies of the two sides. It will also connect important authorities of Uttar Pradesh with the Province of the South Holland, the country's most populous province and one of the most industrialised areas in the world.

The provincial capital of South Holland is The Hague, while is its largest city is Rotterdam. The Port of Rotterdam is the ninth largest port in the world and the largest port in Europe.

South Holland is located in the western part of the Netherlands and contributes 21 per cent to the Netherland's GDP.

