Kolkata, Sep 21 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories from the

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 5.30 pm. CAL2 WB-GUV-LD VC Bengal Guv visits ailing JU VC, says will work together for students' welfare Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday visited ailing Jadavpur University VC Suranjan Das at a private hospital here, and said he will work together with the senior varsity official to create the "best suitable" environment for students.

CAL3 OD-CHANDRAYAAN-SIVAN Chandrayaan-2 mission has achieved 98pc objectives: ISRO chief Bhubaneswar: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan on Saturday said the Chandrayaan-2 mission has achieved 98 per cent of its objectives, even as scientists are working hard to establish contact with lander 'Vikram'. CAL5 CBI-SARADHA RAJEEV KUMAR CBI operations on to locate Rajeev Kumar Kolkata: CBI sleuths kept up their search on Saturday to locate top West Bengal police officer Rajeev Kumar who has been skipping summons of the probe agency in connection with the multi-crore Saradha deposit default scam.

CES1 OD-SCHOOL-ARREST Principal, teacher of Odisha school held after student's death Bhawanipatna (Odisha): The headmaster and a teacher of a government-run residential school in Kalahandi district have been arrested for alleged negligence that led to the death of an ailing 10-year-old hostel inmate, police said. CCM1 BIZ-HPL HPL plant shut down after fire Kolkata: The management of Haldia Petrochemicals Limited (HPL) on Saturday shut down its plant following the fire incident at its naphtha cracker unit (NCU).

ERG2 MG-BYPOLL Bypoll to one Assembly seat in Meghalaya to be held on Oct 21 Shillong: The Election Commission on Saturday announced that the by-election to the Shella Assembly constituency in East Khasi Hills district will be held on October 21..

