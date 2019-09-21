Assam police seizes brown sugar worth Rs 10 lakh

The Assam police on Saturday seized 145gm of brown sugar from a house at Baraagdiya in Barpeta district. Acting on a tip-off, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Barpeta police station, Pranjit Das, along with other police personnel, searched the house of one Phulchan Ali and seized the contraband.

The brown sugar, worth around Rs 10 lakh in the grey market, was kept in six packets, the OC said. The owner of the house is absconding and efforts are on to nab him, the police officer said..

