Protesting veterinary doctors display banners during MP CM

Protesting students of the Government Veterinary College here displayed banners detailing their demands as the motorcade of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath passed by. Nath was in the city to attend various functions, officials said.

The protesters are demanding an increase in posts in the government veterinary department and a hike in honorarium, said Dr Ashutosh Pathak of the students association. He said sanctioned posts in the government veterinary department was 1671, of which two-third were vacant.

He said the government must increase the post of veterinary doctors since the National Agriculture Commission had recently recommended that there must be one veterinary doctor for every 5000 animals..

