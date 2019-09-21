Man & girlfriend found dead with bullet marks in Bihar

A young man and his girlfriend were found dead here inside a government office premises with their skulls blown away by gunshots in what police on Saturday suspected to be a case of a "failed" inter-faith romance driving the lovers to suicide. According to Superintendent of Police, Munger, Gaurav Mangla, bodies of Mohammed Asif and Riya alias Twinkle Yadav the latter a senior RJD leaders niece were recovered from Sadar block premises under Mofussil police station area of the district on Friday evening.

Yadav (25) had been living in Delhi for some time preparing for medical entrance tests and had come home, the SP said. Her paternal uncle Vijay Kumar Vijay is the sitting MLA from Munger. Asif, who was of the same age as the woman, was a local resident whose father eked out a living in Saudi Arabia.

"We picked up Danish, a close friend of Asif, for questioning. During interrogation he confessed that he had provided Asif with the firearm, which he used to shoot Yadav dead before pulling the trigger at himself," the SP said. "We have recovered the pistol used in the incident and the mobile phones of the deceased from Danish, who has been arrested," he said adding that forensic experts have been roped in for further investigations.

The SP said, "Prima facie, it appears a case of a failed affair driving the young lovers to suicide." PTI CORR AR NAC RG RG.

