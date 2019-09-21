Eight dead in rain-related incidents in UP

At least eight people were killed in Uttar Pradesh in rain-related incidents, a senior official said on Saturday. All the deaths took place on September 20, Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner GS Priyadarshi said.

"Eight persons lost their lives in different rain-related incidents in the state, while two sustained injuries," he said in a statement issued here. Due to snakebite, one person each died in Pilibhit, Lalitpur and Kannauj Similary and two were killed in Etawah, he said.

Two persons died due to lightning in Chitrakoot, while one person died due to lightning in Sonbhadra, the statement said. He also informed that rivers Ganga, Yamuna, Betwa and Ghaghra are flowing above the danger mark at various places in the state.

