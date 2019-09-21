BJP Working President J P Nadda, who will be in Bengaluru on a day-long visit as part of party's "Jan Sampark Abhiyan" would meet two legends-one from cricket, another from literature-- during his stay on Sunday. He will meet ex-Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid popularly known as "the wall" and Chandrashekar Kambar, a Jnanpith award recipient as part of the BJP's ongoing nationwide campaign on the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

"After meeting Dravid and Kambar, Nadda will participate in a program organised in the memory of former Union Minister Anant Kumar, on his birth anniversary", Anil Baluni, the BJP National Media Convenor said in a statement. Dravid, also known as "Mr Dependable", is among five Indians to be inducted in ICC's Hall of Fame. He had a huge role in shaping the future of Indian cricket as the head coach of India A and India U19 teams.

It was under him that the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar came into highlights. The former Indian captain is now serving as the head of cricket at NCA from July 2019 to develop Indian cricket from grassroots. Chandrashekar Kambar besides getting the Jnanpith award has been felicitated with many prestigious awards like Sahitya Akademi and the Padma Shri. (ANI)

Also Read: JP Nadda congratulates ABVP after win in DUSU polls

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)