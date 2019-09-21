Centre introduces scheme for fishermen in TN: Union Minister

The Centre has introduced a new scheme - Assistance for Deep Sea Fishing - for fishermen in Tamil Nadu, Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Giriraj Singh has said. In a letter written to the Ramanathapuram MP Navas Kani, Singh said the objective of the scheme was to make a 'Blue Revolution'.

He said the Centre has released Rs 300 crore to the Tamil Nadu government to provide resource- specific deep sea fishing vessels to the traditional fishermen of the state. The scheme is introduced specifically for the benefit of four districts in Palk Bay area, including Ramanathapuram district.

Regarding health facilities for the fishermen, the Minister said the departments concerned were being approached for taking action on that..

