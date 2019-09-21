Red sandalwood worth Rs 15 crore seized from Mumbai, Thane

Red sandalwood worth Rs 15 crore, set to be smuggled to China and Hong Kong, was seized on Saturday during raids in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, the police said. The raids were carried out following interrogation of three people arrested earlier for red sandalwood smuggling, a police official said.

Red sandalwood is in the list of endangered tree species in India, and its felling or sale is banned. However, it is in demand in illicit international markets for supposed medicinal uses as well as for making luxury furniture. Acting on a tip-off, Unit IX of the Crime Branch had raided a godown in Santacruz area in the metropolis last Tuesday, and seized 1.5 tonnes of red sandalwood worth Rs 7.5 crore, the official said.

"We nabbed three people in last Tuesday's raid. Their questioning led us to another godown on Ghodbunder Road in Thane and in Bhendi Bazaar in south Mumbai, which were raided on Saturday," he added. The haul from the godown in Thane was 2.2 tonnes of sandalwood, worth Rs 11 crore, while another 22 boxes, worth Rs 4 crore, were seized from the south Mumbai location, the official said.

Imran Rafik Shaikh (43) was arrested on Saturday. Those arrested earlier on Tuesday were identified as Asgar Ismail Sheikh (49), Wajid Abbas Ansari (32) and Ali Shaikh (32)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)