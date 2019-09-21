Gujarat, New Jersey ink sister state MoU

Gujarat and New Jersey in the United States of America on Saturday inked a 'sister state agreement' MoU for cooperation in economic development, clean energy, higher education, tourism, cultural exchange as well as health and trade-investment. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and New Jersey Governor Philip Murphy at a function in Gandhinagar.

Murphy is heading a trade and education delegation from New Jersey. In his welcome address, Rupani said a large number of people of Gujarati origin are settled in New Jersey, and the MoU will further strengthen the relation between the two states.

He also expressed the need for cooperation with universities in New Jersey for the development of advanced educational infrastructure and exchange of faculty members and students. Rupani highlighted the investment-friendly policies adopted by his government as well as ease of doing business offered by it to make Gujarat an attractive investment destination.

Discussions were held on logistics, transportation and port-led development. Murphy expressed interest in cooperation with Gujarat in the fields of financial services and pharmaceuticals, IT, real estate and trade.

He invited Rupani to New Jersey and appreciated the contribution of the Gujarati community towards economic progress there. Murphy also held a town hall with the students of IIT-Gandhinagar.

IIT-Gandhinagar has signed MoUs with four New Jersey universities for collaboration in research and knowledge exchange..

