Firecracker explosion in house kills two minors in UP

Two minor girls died and 11 others were injured in an explosion in a house where firecrackers were being made illegally near here on Saturday, police said. The explosion occurred in the house owned by Naresh and Munni in Takia locality under Mirhachi Police Station area killing Anjali (11) and Sheetal (16) on the spot, police station in-charge Narain Dutt Tiwari said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, Tiwari said, adding that senior officials were present at the spot. Further details were awaited, he added.

