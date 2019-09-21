Haryana security guard arrested by Mumbai police for stalking

A 35-year-old Haryana resident was arrested for allegedly calling women on mobile phone and talking to them in obscene language and even threatening them, the city police said on Saturday. Vijaykumar Umashankar Gupta was nabbed by a Mumbai police team from Gurugram on Friday, said an official.

Gupta, who worked as a security guard at an upmarket residential complex in Gurugram, had obtained mobile numbers of hundreds of women visitors from the complex's mobile app, he said. The app was used for recording the names and other details of visitors to the complex, the police official said.

A 30-year-old woman, resident of Wadala in Mumbai, approached the police here on August 30, complaining that an unidentified caller, who said he was the delivery boy of a courier company, was calling her for a month. He used obscene language and sought to befriend her, she said.

The police traced the location of the mobile tower from where the calls emanated to Gurugram, and a team was sent to Haryana to hunt for the caller, the official told PTI. After trying to ascertain the caller's identity and whereabouts for 17 days, the police received a tip-off and arrested Gupta on Friday, he said.

Gupta allegedly confessed to making the calls. He would use different SIM cards to make the calls to remain untraceable, he told the police. He would try to befriend the women, but sometimes he even threatened to kill them, the official said.

Police recovered a list of mobile numbers from his diary and at least six SIM cards and two mobile phones from him. He had called some high-profile women living in Delhi, Gurugram and other parts of Haryana who had at some or other time visited the complex, the probe revealed.

He was booked under IPC sections 354 (D) (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Gupta will be later handed over to police stations in other parts of the country if there are more cases registered against him, the official added...

