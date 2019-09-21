CRIME BRIEFS

Three men were arrested on Saturday after a brief exchange of fire for allegedly making extortion call to a businessman, police said. The accused have been identified as Vicky, 27, Tinku ,20, and Aakash,28, they said.

Vicky was wanted in extortion and firing cases in which an owner of a retail shop in Najafgarh was getting calls from the past two to three months demanding around Rs 30 lakh, a senior police officer said. On Saturday, police spotted the accused persons on Kair road and arrested them after a brief exchange of fire at around 7.40 pm, he said.

Vicky sustained a bullet injury on his leg. One pistols and eight live rounds were recovered from them, the officer added. PTI NIT

Four arrested for stealing e-rickshaws New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Four men, who used steal e-rickshaws in the city, have been arrested, police said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Amit Kumar, 30, Rahisuddin, Adil, both aged 26, and Salman, 24, they said. A woman reported on Wednesday that her husband had gone from home on his

e-rickshaw, but did not return. Later, she came to know that her husband was admitted in the GTB hospital in an unconscious state and some unidentified people had taken his e-rickshaw and mobile phone, a senior police officer said. The accused were arrested on Friday and nine e-rickshaws and one mobile phone were recovered from their possession, he added. PTI NIT

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) A 24-year-old man, who used to rob vehicles, was arrested, police said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Suraj.

He was previously involved in 18 cases of burglary and motor vehicle theft. Suraj was riding a motorcycle when he was arrested. The vehicle was found stolen from Ashok Vihar, they said. PTI NIT

Couple arrested for not repaying loan

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) A 38-year-old man and his wife were arrested for allegedly failing to repay a loan they had taken from a housing finance company, police said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Vijay Kumar Aggrawal and Pooja Aggarwal, 33, residents of Paschim Vihar, they said.

On June 30, 2014, a housing finance company reported that Vijay had availed a house loan of Rs 15.40 lakh on the basis of conveyance deed of a property in Peeragarhi area for purchasing a house in Sector-3 Greater Noida, police said. Pooja was the co-borrower in the loan amount. Initially, they paid few EMIs, but later stopped it and shifted their house, they said.

During investigation, police received a tip-off on Thursday that Vijay and his wife were staying in Pashchim Vihar area, following which a trap was laid and they were arrested on Friday, a senior police officer said.

