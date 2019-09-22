International Development News
IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorm in parts of Himachal Pradesh today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers in some parts of the state on Sunday.

ANI Shimla (Himachal Pradesh)
Updated: 22-09-2019 13:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The IMD Shimla made the predictions at 12 noon for the next three hours in the day.

"Light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers accompanied with hail very likely to occur in the districts of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba and Kangra," the weather body said in its bulletin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
