Mumbai man drowns in Nagpur lake

PTI Nagpur
Updated: 22-09-2019 14:33 IST
Image Credit: ANI

A Mumbai resident drowned inAmbhajari Lake in Nagpur on Sunday morning, police said

Anand Dwivedi, who hails from Matunga in Mumbai, was working in an Information Technology company here, an official said

"He had gone to the lake with 6-7 friends. He did not know to swim and drowned soon after he entered the water. The incident happened at 7 am. His body was brought out later by people who were swimming nearby," the Ambhajari police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
