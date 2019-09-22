Mumbai man drowns in Nagpur lake

A Mumbai resident drowned inAmbhajari Lake in Nagpur on Sunday morning, police said

Anand Dwivedi, who hails from Matunga in Mumbai, was working in an Information Technology company here, an official said

"He had gone to the lake with 6-7 friends. He did not know to swim and drowned soon after he entered the water. The incident happened at 7 am. His body was brought out later by people who were swimming nearby," the Ambhajari police station official said.

