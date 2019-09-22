UP: Engine of Gomtinagar Express fails in Sitapur

The engine of Gomtinagar Express train failed near Bhurjiya halt here on Sunday.

Passengers waited for over an hour for help from the authorities. However, reportedly, no help came their way and they had to find alternative ways to reach their destination by road, said a passenger.

An official statement in the matter is awaited. (ANI)

