HCL's Shiv Nadar to be chief guest at RSS' Vijayadashmi event

HCL founder-chairman and Padma Bhushan awardee Shiv Nadar will be the chief guest at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's 'Vijayadashmi' function here in Maharashtra on October 8, an RSS functionary said on Sunday. The event, an annual affair, is keenly watched by political observers as the speech by the RSS chief tends to lay down the agenda for it as well as outfits affiliated to the Sangh for the year ahead.

"HCL founder-chairman Shiv Nadar will be the chief guest at the Vijayadashmi (Dussehra) function on October 8 at the RSS headquarters here," Sangh's Nagpur Mahanagar Sanghchalak Rajesh Loya said. The RSS was founded by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar here on the Vijayadashmi Day in 1925.

Last year, Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi was the chief guest at the Vijayadashmi function of the RSS.

