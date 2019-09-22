K'taka CM meets Shah, seeks Rs 2,000 crore for flood relief

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa on Sunday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought Rs 2,000 crore as urgent relief for the flood-affected state. Speaking to reporters, he said the Centre has assured that a decision on providing assistance from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) will be taken after a central team, which is assessing the extent of damage in the state, submits its report in the next two-three days.

"We have demanded Rs 2,000 crore central assistance for flood relief. We have resource constraint. Despite all, the state government has released about Rs 1,000 crore so far. Release of central funds will ease the burden on us," Yeddyurappa told reporters here. Most likely a decision on this matter will be taken after the prime minister returns to India, he added.

Shah has assured that flood relief and other emergency works will not be affected in the state as they have been exempted from the purview of the poll code, according to Yeddyurappa. Bypolls in the state will be held on October 21.

Karnataka deputy chief ministers Ashwath Narayan and Laxman Savadi and home minister Basavaraj Bommai were also present in the meeting. The state government has estimated Rs 38,451 crore damage due to the floods in the state.

