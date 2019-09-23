International Development News
51 booked in UP village after confrontation between two groups

PTI Muzaffarnagar
Updated: 23-09-2019 12:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Fifty-one people have been booked in Tewda village of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district following a confrontation between two groups over past enmity, police said on Monday.

The proceedings under sections 107/151 (apprehension of breach of peace) of the Code of Criminal Procedure were initiated on Sunday, said Vijay Yadav, Station House Officer, Kakroli. Police said murders in two families in the past led to the confrontation.

COUNTRY : India
