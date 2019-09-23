Rs 44 lakh robbed from LTT cash counter, hunt on for culprit

An unidentified person allegedly entered the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) cash counter here and decamped with around Rs 44 lakh, a Government Railway Police (GRP) said official on Monday. The incident took place late Sunday night but came to light on Monday morning when the main counter employee at the rail terminus found the cash missing, he said.

He then alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials who helped him approach the GRP in Kurla, he said. Footage of the CCTVs installed at the place was being analysed, the official said.

A manhunt was on to nab the accused, he added..

