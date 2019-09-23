Couple held for kidnapping 15-month-old girl, police rescue baby Hyderabad, Sep 18 (PTI)Police here on Monday rescued a 15-month-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped in the first week of September by a woman and her husband after arresting the couple. The accused, who are natives of Karauli district of Rajasthan and residing in Bibinagar here, were into scrap business and got married for a second time by leaving their respective first partners and children, police said adding they did not have children during their conjugal life.

On September 2, the accused people got acquainted with the baby girl's mother through some common friends and took her to their rented room at Bibinagar on the pretext of giving shelter, a release from Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said. On the night of September 4, the duo offered liquor to the woman and kidnapped the baby when the mother was drunk.

They took the child to Secunderabad. On September 8, a case under Section 363 (kidnapping) ofIPCwas registered at Bibinagar police station on a complaint from the child's mother.

During course of investigation, a police team caught the couple at 6 a.m on Monday and rescued the girl from them and handed her over to her mother, police added..

