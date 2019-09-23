Bhubaneswar dance bars get conditional permission to re-open

Odisha government has granted conditional permission to seven dance bars in the state capital to resume operations, official sources said on Monday. These seven were among a dozen such bars that were closed on the charge of violation of guidelines in July.

In a letter to the Khurda district magistrate-cum- collector, State Excise Commissioner A K Manik said women can dance at the seven bars following a total of 18 conditions. The conditions include women below 21 years of age cannot dance, bar owners must ensure their security, performers cannot wear revealing dresses during their programme and spectators cannot throw money to the dancers.

Excise Superintendent, Khurda, Prasanna Acharya, said violation of the guidelines will invite penalty and even cancellation of license of dance bars..

