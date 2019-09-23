Prohibitory order imposed in Makhan Khuman area of Senapati

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said prohibitory order has been imposed in Makhan Khuman area of Senapati district which witnessed violence. At least 18 houses and shops belonging to the Makhan people were burnt by miscreants in Makhan Khuman area, about 81 km from the state capital on September 17, police said.

The chief minister told reporters that the culprits involved in the violence on September 17 would be arrested soon by the police. He said that that prohibitory orders under Sec 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the area and appealed to people of both groups to resolve the matter through dialogue.

The Home Department immediately after the incident, had deployed Indian Reserve Battalion and additional security forces in the area to prevent further outbreak of violence, officials said. Meanwhile, civil body Makhan Union on Monday announcement deferment of its proposed indefinite National Highway-2 (Imphal-Dimapur) bandh after the chief minister said that the culprits involved in the violence would be arrested soon.

The NH-2 serves as the lifeline for landlocked Manipur..

