Nirmal Chandra Mishra appointed chairman of OSSC

Senior bureaucrat Nirmal Chandra Mishra was on Monday appointed as the chairman of the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), official sources said. He will replace Major General Bhabani Shankar Das, as he completes his tenure.

Mishra is at present the director of the tourism department. The bureaucrat also holds the additional charge of managing director, Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC), they said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)