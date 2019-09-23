Gold bars worth Rs 2 cr seized; five held Chennai, Sep 23 (PTI): Gold bars worth Rs two crore have been seized by Customs officials since Sunday in three different cases and five people arrested. In the first incident, the officials recovered one kilogram of gold worth Rs 39 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Bangkok on Monday morning.

On being questioned, the man said that the gold, concealed in his socks, was to be handed over to another person waiting outside the airport, a customs release said. Both of them were arrested.

In the second incident on Monday, the officials, acting on a tip off, recovered 2.5 kg of gold worth Rs 97 lakh from a couple who arrived here from Bangkok and arrested them. They had concealed the yellow metal in their inner wear, the release said.

On Sunday,the officials seized 1.64 kg gold bars worth Rs 64 lakh from a passenger hailing from Kerala on his arrival from Dubai. The gold was concealed in a motor in his baggage, the release said..

