Tgana begins distribution of sarees for Bathukamma fest

The Telangana government on Monday kicked off its saree distribution programme for the coming 'Bathukamma' festival. State Municipal Administration minister KT Rama Rao launched the 'Bathukamma' saree distribution programme at Nalgonda, while other state ministers participated in the event at various places in the state.

"These sarees are being given as a small gift to one crore women in Telangana from Honble Chief Minister KCR ji as a sibling and elder brother," Rama Rao said. Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said efforts are being made towards providing work and achieving better living standards for weavers (through Bathukamma saree making).

Telangana is the only state in the country which provides raw materials like yarn and chemicals on 50 per cent subsidy to the weavers, he said. An official release earlier quoted him as saying that powerloom workers and 16,000 families got work through Bathukamma saree making.

The state government would spend Rs 313 crore for saree distribution this year. Bathukamma , a floral festival, would be celebrated from this month-end.

The Bathukamma saree distribution began in 2017 and it found itself in a row then with some women alleging that the quality of sarees was poor. However, officials said the sarees are being distributed with their quality and designs improving year after year..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)