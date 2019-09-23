School teacher with disproportionate assets worth Rs 3.92 cr Bhubaneswar, Sep 23 (PTI)The anti-corruption vigilance sleuths found disproportionate assets worth Rs 3.92 crore in possession of a school teacher in Odisha's Balasore district, officials said on Monday. The lady teacher identified as Manjushree Nayak and her husband Umakanta Das have been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 on Sunday, they said.

Nayak was working as an assistant teacher at Kanchanibag UGME School, Kadrabad, Chandipur under Sadar Block in Balasore district. The teacher was found in possession of assets worth Rs 5,54,29,705 including one four-storied building, one building with pisciculture ponds, 23 plots of land, deposits in different banks, 3 motorcycles, one truck, investment in different policies, gold and silver ornaments and cash of above Rs 2 lakh, a vigilance department release said.

Of her properties worth Rs 5.54 crore, Rs 3.92 crore was disproportionate to her known source of income. "Smt Manjushree Nayak, assistant teacher could not account for satisfactorily," the release said. Earlier, on allegation of acquisition of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, the vigilance sleuths had launched simultaneously raids on Nayak's residential house at Kanchanibag, Balasore and house of some of her relatives, the release added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)