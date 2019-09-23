2 departmental stores sealed in Delhi for selling liquor beyond permissible limits

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday ordered the sealing of two departmental stores found selling liquor beyond permissible limits, according to an official statement. Officials of the Excise Department conducted raids at departmental stores in several parts of Delhi, including Karol Bagh, Azadpur, Jahangirpuri, Dwarka, Kailash Colony, Janakpuri, Central Janakpuri, and Govindpuri Extension, it said.

When Sisodia, head of the Excise Department, arrived at the departmental store located in Karol Bagh along with the officials on Monday, he noticed that out of all the items being sold, almost 90 percent was beer and wine, which was in violation of rules, the statement said. He directed the officials to seal the shop immediately. "According to law, a departmental store with a particular license can hold 15 percent of beer and wine, but it has to have 85 percent of other inventory. These two 'departmental stores' were defaulting, apart from a few soft drinks and snacks, 80-90 percent of the stock was of wine/beer," the deputy chief minister said.

He said they were running wine and beer shops in the name of departmental stores. Delhi has 125 departmental stores which have a license to keep 15 percent of wine/beer, the statement said, adding that the highest limit of refrigeration allowed in such stores is of 300 liter.

"We were getting complaints from all across Delhi that liquor shops are being run in the name of departmental stores, following which raids are being done across Delhi. Wherever we are finding a violation of the law, immediate action is being taken, no one will be spared," Sisodia added.

