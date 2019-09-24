MP: Over 59L community activities held for health improvement

More than 57 lakh community outreach activities have been held in Madhya Pradesh this month to improve the health of children and pregnant and lactating women, a government official said on Tuesday. According to Sample Registration System's survey report published in May this year, the infant mortality rate was highest in MP among all states, with 47 deaths per 1,000 children under one year of age.

"In view of this, over 57 lakh community outreach activities have been done so far this month to engage schools, panchayats and communities for taking steps towards better health of people," the official said. The aim is to check cases of low birth weight, anemia and stunting among children and to ensure better nutritional status of pregnant and lactating mothers, he said.

As part of the National Nutrition Month, several community outreach activities are being organised by 97,000 anganwadi centres (government-run women and child care facilities), state women and child development department principal secretary Anupam Rajan said. "Novel ideas are being implemented under the nutrition campaign, like holding 'Miss Haemoglobin' contests, distribution of nutritious prasad (holy food) during Ganesh festival, and marathons and discussions," he said.

UNICEF's MP chief Michael Juma, while addressing a workshop on Monday, said the focus should be on a child's first 1,000 days of life to prevent malnutrition..

