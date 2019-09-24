Cash reward of Rs 25,000 each announced for arrest of two gangrape accused brothers

A cash reward of Rs 25,000 each has been announced for the arrest of two brothers accused of raping a Dalit girl in a village here last week, police said on Tuesday. The 16-year-old was allegedly raped by three men on Saturday at a village under Sarai Akil police station limits and the accused also recorded a video of the act.

Earlier, two policemen were taken off from the investigation and sent to police line over allegations that they misbehaved with the complainant. Additional Director General (ADG) Prayagraj, Sujit Pandey, visited the village and constituted five teams for the arrest of two brothers identified as Badku and Chutku, and also directed for invoking NSA against them.

While one of the accused Mohammed Nazim was thrashed by the villagers and handed over to the police after they rushed to the spot on hearing the girl's cries for help, the two others had managed to escape. A cash reward of Rs 25,000 each has also been announced on their arrest, the ADG said.

The incident took place when the victim had gone out to collect fodder for the cattle and the three youth dragged her to a secluded place and raped her, police said, adding the accused also made a video of the incident. The ADG has also directed stern action against those forwarding the video of the incident, Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Gupta said.

The girl has been undergoing treatment in the district hospital and adequate security was provided for her, the SP said, adding she has been extended monetary help of Rs 4.12 lakhs by the SC/ST Commission.

