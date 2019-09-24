'Long night of LiteratureS' to bring together European literary cultures

A diverse mix of writers from the European Union (EU) will be discussing their works and literature to mark the upcoming European Day of Languages. 'Long Night of LiteratureS', now in its fifth edition, will be organised by a group of European embassies, cultural centres and the delegation of the European Union to India here at the Instituto Cervantes on September 27.

Authors from Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and Turkey will be participating in the current edition, the organisers announced in a statement. "We are delighted to host international writers and intellectuals across Europe. This unique format enables the audience to experience a rich mix of European writings and languages. We take this as an opportunity to present many European Literatures during one evening and from a common platform," Ignacio Vitórica Hamilton from the Spanish Embassy and Instituto Cervantes, said.

The event will be attended by a group of award-winning renowned European authors including Martin Amanshauser (Austria), Aleš Čermák (Czech Republic), Anne-Cathrine Riebnitzsky (Denmark), Emmi Itäranta (Finland), Aifric Mac Aodha (Ireland), and Blanca Riestra (Spain). During the event each author will be reading their work to a rotating audience group of 12-15 people -- all in their native languages.

Judit Hidas (Hungary), Matteo Trevisani (Italy), Clara Macedo Cabral (Portugal), and Dana Grigorcea (Switzerland) along with winners of the European Union Literature Prize Çiler İlhan (Turkey), Jan Carson (Ireland), and Marta Dzido (Poland) will also grace the evening. One of the highlights of the evening will be a virtual reality adaptation of Franz Kafka's "The Metamorphosis" by artist Mika Johnson from Germany.

