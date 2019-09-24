6.3 magnitude quake shakes north India, epicentre in Pakistan

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake with its epicenter in Pakistan shook several parts of north India, including the Delhi-NCR region, on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. There was no report of any loss of life or property following the quake at 4.33 pm, officials said.

"The epicenter was near the India-Pakistan border. The closest big city to the epicenter is Rawalpindi (in Pakistan's Punjab province)," said J L Gautam, head of operations at the NCS. People rushed out of their homes and offices in panic in several places, including in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)