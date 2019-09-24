Three held with metal idols

Three persons have been detained in Raigad district of Maharashtra for allegedly trying to sell two metal idols, which are suspected to have been smuggled, as antiques for Rs five crore, police said on Tuesday. Police have seized a 12-faced idol of Lord Vishnu and another of goddess Lakshmi, both weighing 15 kgs.

According to a Thane crime branch officer, police on Saturday intercepted a vehicle in which the trio were travelling to Mumbai at Mandva in neighbouring Raigad district on a tip-off. They are residents of coastal Alibaug and Mumbai.

"The idols were sent to the Archaeological department to ascertain their authenticity and value," the officer said, adding that police are probing if the detained persons were part of any smuggling ring..

