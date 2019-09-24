Man held for making eight-year-old son beg

A 35-year-old man has been arrested by the police here for allegedly forcing his eight- year-old son beg. Ramesh Rajendra Kale, the accused, was arrested two days ago after a child was found approaching passengers of auto rickshaws and taxis on the Sudhir Phadke bridge in suburban Borivali and asking for money.

When a police patrolling team questioned the boy, he told them that his father forced him to beg all day and took away the earnings. The city police has launched a campaign to curb begging by children at traffic signals, an official of the MHB police station in Borivali said.

The boy allegedly told the police that his father dropped him on the bridge at 10 am every day, and he begged till 6 pm. Kale was arrested under the Prevention of Begging Act.

