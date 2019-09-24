Delhi: Interstate arm smuggler arrested, 40 pistols, 20 magazines seized

Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested an interstate arms supplier and recovered one carbine, 40 semi-automatic pistols and 20 magazines from his possession. Irshad Khan, a resident of Ghaziabad is accused of smuggling the weapons from Madhya Pradesh to parts of Delhi-NCR.

According to the police, Khan used to buy weapons from Madhya Pradesh at cheap prices and would sell them to gangsters in Delhi-NCR at a good price. "We laid a trap and arrested him following information about his whereabouts", the police said.

Police is interrogating the arrested accused and further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)