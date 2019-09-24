UP: 5 arrested in connection with teacher appointment racket in Gorakhpur

A Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested five persons, including the kingpin of a racket involving the appointment of school teachers in the district. Stenographer, Harendra Singh working under Basic Education Officer (BEO) of Siddharthnagar was involved in running a racket to appoint fake teachers, police said.

"The stenographer of the BEO of Siddharthnagar used to solicit jobs for candidates through fake documentation. During the course of the investigation it was found that Singh used to collect hefty amounts of money from the candidates for securing their jobs," Rohan Pramod Bautre, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Gorakhpur Cantonment said. "On the direction of the SSP of STF Rajeev Narayan Mishra, the arrests were made in the case," he added.

Among those arrested includes the driver of the stenographer. Around Rs 2.50 lakh cash, a luxury car and numerous fake marksheets and documents were recovered from the possession of the Harendra Singh.

The STF is investigating the case. (ANI)

