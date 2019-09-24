Mother gets one year imprisonment for thrashing toddler

A court here has sentenced a woman to one-year imprisonment for hitting her daughter in an inebriated state two years ago. Based on a complaint filed by a child protection officer, police on December 1, 2016 had filed a case against the woman for beating her child who was just one and half years old at that time in a drunken state publicly, a police release said on Tuesday.

The girl was severely injured prompting the official to lodge a complaint against the mother, a vendor, and two of her accomplices, the release said. The Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Malkajgiri also imposed Rs 1,150 as fine on the woman, it said.

The other two were sentenced to three months rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 250 each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)