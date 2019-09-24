Following are the top stories at 9 pm:

TOP STORIES

DEL38 2NDLD QUAKE 6.3 magnitude quake shakes north India

New Delhi/Jammu: A 6.3 magnitude earthquake with its epicentre near Indo-Pak border shook northern states, including the Delhi-NCR region, on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

FGN23 PM-4THLD BILATERALS PM Modi holds series of bilateral meetings on sidelines of UNGA in NY

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of bilateral meetings with several world leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session here, including with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad. By Yoshita Singh

FGN22 PAK-INDIA-BALAKOT-LD REAX Indian Army's statement on reactivation of JeM terror camp in Balakot 'completely baseless': Pak

Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday rejected as "completely baseless" the Indian Army chief's statement on the reactivation of a Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) terror camp in Balakot that was destroyed by the IAF in February. By Sajjad Hussain

NATION DEL46 PHALKE-BACHCHAN

Amitabh Bachchan named Dadasaheb Phalke winner New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was on Tuesday named Dadasaheb Phalke winner, Indian cinema's highest honour for an artiste.

DEL65 ED-MAHA-2NDLD PAWAR

Maharashtra cooperative bank scam: ED books Sharad, Ajit Pawar in money laundering case New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has booked NCP chief Sharad Pawar, his nephew and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and others in a criminal case of money laundering linked to the alleged Rs 25000-crore scam in Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB), officials said on Tuesday.

MDS9 KA-NIA IED

NIA seizes IED materials from Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh Bengaluru module Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency said on Tuesday that it has recovered Improvised Explosive Device materials from the Bengaluru module of

Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) which was busted this year.

BOM13 CG-NAXAL-LD BLAST Naxals blow up oil tanker in Chhattisgarh; three killed

Raipur: Three people were killed when Naxals blew up an oil tanker with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Tuesday, police said.

DEL43 ITX-LD BENAMI ATTACH I-T dept attaches Rs 230 crore worth of 'benami' assets of Mayawati's ex-secy

New Delhi: The income tax department has attached "benami" assets worth Rs 230 crore of retired IAS officer Net Ram, who had served as secretary to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati, official sources said on Tuesday.

CAL15 TR-CONG-2NDLD RESIGN Tripura Cong chief resigns, claims 'High Command' wanted him to accommodate corrupt people

Agartala: Accusing the Congress 'High Command' of pressuring him to accommodate "corrupt people", the party's Tripura unit president Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman has resigned from his post.

LEGAL

DEL56 SC-LDALL FACEBOOK Technology takes "dangerous turn" says SC, asks Centre to frame guidelines to curb social media misuse

New Delhi: Observing that technology has taken a "dangerous turn" and it hardly takes five minutes to purchase an AK-47 rifle on the 'dark web', the Supreme Court on Tuesday said the Centre must step in and inform it within 3 weeks the time-frame needed for framing guidelines to curb misuse of social media.

BUSINESS

DEL35 BIZ-EPFO INTEREST Labour Min notifies 8.65% interest rate on EPF for 2018-19

New Delhi: The Labour Ministry has notified 8.65 per cent interest rate on employees provident fund for 2018-19, which will now be credited to the accounts of more than 6 crore subscribers of retirement fund body EPFO, Union minister Santosh Gangwar said on Tuesday.

DEL19 BIZ-LD-ONION Onion price hike: Govt to consider stock limit on traders

New Delhi: The Centre will consider imposing the stock limit on onion traders if retail prices continue to remain high even after exhausting the buffer stock, Food and Consumer Affairs Ram Vilas Paswan said on Tuesday.

FOREIGN

FGN61 PAK-5THLD QUAKE 19 killed, over 300 injured in PoK after earthquake jolts north Pakistan

Islamabad: At least 19 people were killed and more than 300 others injured in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Tuesday after a 5.8-magnitude quake jolted several cities in the northern parts of the country including capital Islamabad. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN39 UK-PARLIAMENT-2NDLD COURT Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament 'unlawful': UK Supreme Court

London: In a major setback for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Britain's Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled in a historic verdict that his decision to suspend Parliament in the run-up to Brexit was "unlawful". By Aditi Khanna

FGN75 UN-LD TRUMP Trump attacks globalism, while putting pressure on Iran

United Nations: Facing growing calls for his impeachment, President Donald Trump addressed the UN General Assembly on Tuesday and delivered a roaring defense of nationalism and American sovereignty even as he tried to rally a multinational response to Iran's escalating aggression. (AP)

