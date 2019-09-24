Two killed, two injured in clash over eve-teasing

Two brothers were killed and two others injured when two groups clashed over eve-teasing of some women in Odisha's Sambalpur district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place Bhandarimal village of the district late on Monday night, they said.

Police said the incident was the fallout of family dispute, but the immediate provocation was passing of lewd comments on girls by another family. Sambalpur Superintendent of Police (SP), Kanwar Vishal Singh said primary investigation reveals that the incident was the fallout of a family dispute. But involvement of ladies in the dispute has also come to fore. "We are investigating into it also", he said.

The deceased were identified as Shakti Bhusan Kumra, 35 and his brother Arabinda Kumra, 32, while the injured persons have been identified as Nandalal Bhue and Bibhuti Bhusan Kumra. The injured persons are undergoing treatment at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, they said.

A police team rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, they said. "Five persons have been detained in connection with the incident and the investigation is underway," Additional Superintendent of Police, P K Mohapatra said..

