Tea-kiosk owner found dead in BHU campus

PTI Varanasi
Updated: 24-09-2019 21:56 IST
A tea-kiosk owner was found dead near his shop at Banaras Hindu University campus, police said on Tuesday. Sixty-five-year-old Ram Jatan Sahni alias Ramu's body was lying in a pool of blood and his face was smashed with bricks and a stone, they said.

Police said an FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons. The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

Sahni was a resident of the Ramna area, police said. AQS AQS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
